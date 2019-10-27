Have your say

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett lauded the efforts of local side Chichester City after their spot in the FA Cup second round was confirmed.

The eighth-tier Oaklands Park outfit were last out of the hat in Monday’s first-round draw.

That resulted in them being handed an automatic bye into the next stage following Bury’s removal from the competition.

It represents a remarkable achievement by Chichester City, with the Isthmian League south east division side the lowest ranked team left in the FA Cup.

Former Moneyfields manager Miles Rutherford’s West Sussex-based team have come through seven rounds to reach the stage they now find themselves in.

Jackett acknowledged what a ‘big achievement’ it was by all connected with the club.

Chichester City celebrate reaching the FA Cup first round Picture: Jordan Colborne

The Blues boss revealed he has friends operating with teams in non-league football.

Given that fact, Jackett understands the importance of what an FA Cup run can mean to sides outside of the Football League.

‘It's great news that they've got through,’ Jackett said.

‘I do follow it and I've got quite a few friends that operate at different levels.

‘I do follow the preliminary rounds of the FA Cup.

‘It's great to see a local side get through.

‘For all of those clubs, it's such a big achievement to get through to the first-round proper.

‘I've got quite a few friends who work at different levels.

‘Getting through those qualifying rounds and building up to this is a big one.’

Pompey were handed a trip to National League Harrogate Town in the first round.

The Blues reached round four in the competition last term, before to bowing out in a replay at Championship outfit QPR.

And Jackett is eyeing a run in the FA Cup once again this season.

He added: ‘We had hoped for a home draw.

'But like all the cup competitions since I've been here, we want a good run if we can.’