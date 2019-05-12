Have your say

Kenny Jackett is hoping to have both Brett Pitman and Lee Brown available for Pompey's play-off semi-final second-leg game against Sunderland.

The Blues play host to the Black Cats on Thursday night, having lost their opening game in the tie at the Stadium of Light 1-0.

Substitute Chris Maguire’s strike just after the hour mark was enough to separate the two teams, with the hosts having to play the last 23 minutes with 10 men following Alim Ozturk’s straight red card.

Pompey were dealt a blow prior to kick-off, with both Pitman (hamstring) and Brown (Achilles) ruled out.

However, Jackett is hopeful they will be fit for the return leg at Fratton Park.

When asked on Sky Sports whether the duo will be available, the Blues manager said: ‘I’m hopeful that’s the case.

‘In terms of Pitman, he’s just had a tight hamstring.

‘And Brown only failed a fitness test (before the game).

‘I’m hoping both of those two guys have a chance for Thursday.’