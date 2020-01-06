Kenny Jackett believes new-boy Reeco Hackett-Fairchild will boost his forward options as he plots League One promotion.

The 21-year-old has penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at Fratton Park following his move from Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

He becomes Pompey’s second signing of the January transfer window, after Steve Seddon's loan arrival from Birmingham, and joins following eight goals for Bromley in the National League this term.

A left-footed player who can operate across the front line, Jackett sees the former Charlton youngster as one for the future.

But he still believes Hackett-Fairchild can increase competition for places among his forwards now as the Blues target Championship football in the second half of the season.

Jackett said: ‘He’s a left-footed player, who’s comfortable in any of the attacking positions.

Reeco Hackett-Fairchild in action for Charlton against Fulham. Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

‘He’s got a lot of ball-playing ability, as well as an eye for goal, so we’re delighted to bring him here to work alongside the rest of our forward line.

‘Am I expecting him to come straight into the first team?

‘Probably not. But his job is to push the other guys in order to earn a place in the side – he’s certainly capable of doing that.’