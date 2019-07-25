Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett outlines position on further summer recruitment

Kenny Jackett has declared he’s happy with his Pompey lot.

But the Blues boss will still consider a move for a player he feels will really elevate his team’s promotion credentials.

Jackett admitted a striker could yet fall into that category before the close of the transfer window.

After bringing in seven players this summer, though, he is now content with the options at his disposal.

Pompey currently have a squad of 27 players, yet that number includes the injured Jack Whatmough, wantaway keeper Luke McGee and Adam May, who’s on loan at Swindon.

Jackett won’t rule out another move for a gem but knows that would precede trimming his numbers.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

He said: ‘I don’t think there will be much, but we want to react and be as strong as we can.

‘I would suggest the majority, the vast majority of our business is done.

‘I do feel in terms of the 10 position Evans and Pitman have mainly dominated it and we have options in Cannon and Dennis.

‘If there was an absolutely outstanding one that was better than those four then it’s different.

‘Cannon’s had a good pre-season and will be looking for an opportunity. He’s done well and had a good pre-season.

‘There’s players internally and there’s no point bringing in someone who’s only an overlap.

‘If there’s somebody better that’s different, but at the moment it’s a position I’m happy to work with internally.

‘Should that change I’ll ask the question. There is the ability to do that, yes, in terms of our options.

‘But we’ll be getting over our numbers squad-wise in that type of position with Marcus Harness coming in. There’s quite a few there now.

'Any additions now in terms of opportunity not just finance, guys will need to move on.

‘Maybe (the striking area could be looked at). At the moment there’s Ellis Harrison who’s a new player, Oli Hawkins, Louis Dennis and Brett Pitman who can play there. We have options internally.’

There’s still a sizeable period until the close of the transfer window for Pompey on September 2, but there’s less time for Championship and Premier League clubs to do their business - with their deadline on August 8.

Jamal Lowe’s future offers a variable for Pompey to consider, after Wigan's strong show of interest in the 25-year-old.

Jackett feels the key lies in being prepared for a variety of scenarios and any opportunities which come his club’s way.

He added: ‘You need a good list, a good scouting department and know the market. It’s key knowing the market.

‘Similarly, you need to be aware the market with two weeks to go is slightly different.

‘You need a good recruitment team who know who’s available and for what price.’