Kenny Jackett has allayed injury fears over Ross McCrorie.

The on-loan Rangers man was forced off in the 88th minute of Saturday’s 2-1 victory at Crawley.

He was replaced in a holding-midfield role by Ben Close to partner Tom Naylor, who had scored the second goal.

The Blues were already without Sean Raggett, who has received stitches in an elbow injury sustained in Tuesday’s friendly with Brighton.

But Jackett played down concerns over McCrorie following the win at League Two Crawley.

He said: ‘Hopefully Ross will be okay.

‘He seemed to get a block tackle, I am sure if it was a league game he would have run it off.

‘Sean missed the game, he injured his elbow at Brighton on Tuesday, he’s had stitches, it’s an unusual injury.

‘I don’t know how long he will be out for, hopefully he will be okay by next week.’

Pompey have been boosted by the injury returns of both James Bolton and Oli Hawkins.

The duo were on the bench for Saturday’s Broadfield Stadium clash, yet were not required to feature in match action.

Instead they can expect to be handed a run out in Tuesday night’s trip to Woking (7.45pm) – the final friendly of the pre-season.

Another pencilled in for inclusion is Bryn Morris, as he seeks a return from an adductor problem.

Jackett added: ‘We are hoping Morris will train on Monday and play some part of the game at Woking.

‘He’s just playing catch-up slightly following quite a disruptive pre-season.’