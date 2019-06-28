Kenny Jackett underlined he’s still in the hunt for an attacking talisman.

But one of his three options in Pompey’s number 10 position will have to leave to action the arrival of a player in the crucial role.

The Blues boss outlined a belief his side still needs refreshing in the forward position, after recruiting five players so far this summer.

Jackett made it clear he wanted two new faces in attacking areas, after Pompey missed out on promotion last season.

Ellis Harrison has arrived as a striking option with defenders James Bolton, Paul Downing and Sean Raggett the other recruits along with winger Ryan Williams.

Fans are still thirsting after a heavy-hitting recruit to make the difference to their side’s promotion bid next term, with Jackett working on a one in, one out policy.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett: Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

It remains to be seen how the situation with Jamal Lowe will play out, but Jackett confirmed one of his current number 10s will have to go - with Gareth Evans, Brett Pitman and Louis Dennis the players there.

Jackett said: ‘It was (in his thoughts) to refresh the nine and 10 positions (at the end of the season).

‘We’ve brought a nine in, and a 10 would have to go out to bring another in.

‘It’s something that I’m aware of and looked at.

‘There could be some (fluency) still. I agree with that.

‘In a 4-2-3-1 Evans played there mostly. Pitman played there in the second part of the season and then Louis Dennis.

‘They’re the considerations, those ones.

‘If we’re talking about where I was at the end of last season it was wanting to refresh the nine and 10 positions.

‘For that to happen, though, one of those guys would have to go out.'

Jackett feels of his current options in the 10 position, Dennis is the only natural fit.

The 26-year-old made a single substitute appearance in the league last season, with his other seven outings coming in the Checkatrade Trophy and FA Cup.

Evans was the preferred choice for much of the campaign, with Pitman often used there after being brought in from the cold in the latter stages of the season.

Jackett added: ‘I would suggest Louis is (a specialist number 10).

‘For Gareth, he brought what he brings to the position, which is some dynamic running and, to be fair, 12 goals as well.

‘He took the set-pieces as well and brought all the enthusiasm he does.

‘Anyway, refreshing the position is something I spoke about towards the end of the season.

‘That’s very much in my thinking still.’