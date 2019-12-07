Kenny Jackett acknowledged the Fratton faithful will play a key role in today’s clash with Peterborough.

Pompey host Darren Ferguson’s side (3pm kick off)) desperate to get one over a promotion rival.

The Blues achieved a rare success over a top-six side when they defeated Rotherham in their last League One outing on home soil.

And with the Posh currently sitting third in the table – seven places and four points better off than Jackett’s side – there’s a real opportunity to boost PO4 promotion aspirations at the expense of a fellow challenger.

A win could propel Pompey into the play-off places for the first time this season and see them close the gap on one of the division’s high-fliers to a point with a game in hand.

The Blues boss knows a tough test lies in wait against a side he recognises as ‘one of the best’ in the division.

Kenny Jackett believes Pompey's fans will be key against Peterborough Picture: Daniel Chesterton

Yet he believes a raucous Fratton Park atmosphere could play an important role in helping his side claim an important victory.

Jackett said about the Peterborough game: ‘It will be a good barometer of where we are again against one of the best sides in the league, and quite rightly so.

‘So far Peterborough have been up there and I’m sure by the end of the season we’ll be up there as well.

‘It’s a big test for us, this game – it’s one we should look forward to and the crowd are really going to be key for us.

‘Start well, play well, make sure we give them something to sing about and then we know how fantastic they’ll be in terms of driving the team on to the success we all want.’

The manager also acknowledged how important captain Tom Naylor is to the Blues.

The former Burton man has missed the past four games with a hamstring injury but is set to feature against the Posh.

Jackett added: ‘He’s only been out a couple of weeks and has been a very consistent player, either in the heart of the defence or as the anchorman in midfield.

‘He’s been key, both as a player and as a personality.’