Have your say

Kenny Jackett rued Pompey not making more of their dominance as they fell to Sunderland.

The Blues let a lead slip as the Black Cats picked up a 2-1 success at the Stadium of Light.

Pompey had the better of possession and chances but ultimately couldn't make enough of it - and that was a frustration for Jackett.

He said: 'I felt we dominated both halves so I'm disappointed with the goals conceded.

'In the second half it was difficult for them to get out.

'We camped in but couldn't break them down.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Malcolm Mackenzie

'There were big chances in the second period - three big chances.

'We were on top but couldn't break them down.'