Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett's admission over January transfer window

Kenny Jackett admitted there will be a degree of risk attached to Pompey's January strengthening.

But the Blues boss backed his recruitment team to negotiate the transfer window minefield in what is set to be a crucial period for his side’s promotion ambitions.

Thoughts are already turning to the new year, with both Eric Eisner and Mark Catlin broaching the issue, and suggesting the focus will be quality over quantity when it comes to new faces.

Pompey will be determined to avoid a repeat of last year when the six new faces arriving failed to have a significant impact as promotion hopes faltered.

Jackett acknowledged that was the case, but will demand every step is taken to minimise the potential problems faced.

He said: ‘You always want to come through each window stronger if you can – and that’s the aim.

Kenny Jackett

‘Sometimes it doesn’t quite work out that way, and sometimes the ones you bring in don’t work for another year.

‘In terms of the squad, you’re looking at your squad and their contractual situations.

‘Then you’re trying to evolve and improve and, if you can, be one step ahead.

‘There is a degree of speculation, but you have to have an accurate assessment of what you need.

‘You can review the market and make sure you really target the best players.

‘We’re a good attraction and a good draw so we should be aiming to bring in good players.

‘We haven’t been that strong on loans (in the past January windows), but I do think it’s easier to get loans than permanents in January.

‘The people are maybe looking for more of a permanent move in the summer and January you do tend to see more loans across the board.

‘I suppose permanents are more readily available in the summer when people are either looking contractually or just for a fresh start or a move.’

Although accepting it may be a tougher task, Jackett underlined his preference will be to look to permanent recruits in the new year.

With just two loanees in the current ranks – Sean Raggett and Ross McCrorie – that policy has helped lessen the threat of losing players to parent clubs through recalls.

But the Pompey boss knows he can’t afford to rule anything in or out when the shutters come up on the window on January 1.

Jackett added: ‘I prefer permanents.

‘For us, and people moving down, I’d try to take our own permanents.

‘Similarly, January is more of a loan market than a permanent. It just seems to be that way.

‘We’re open and can’t just say we want x or y. We’d always try to bring in our own players, though. That would be better.

‘We lost two big players for different reasons last time – Ben Thompson and Jack Whatmough.

‘That was from halfway through the year when it was as settled a team as I can ever remember.

‘Even so, players do get called back. It’s the way it works. So if you can get your own players, that’s everyone’s ideal.

'When you enquire about players the options are more for loans. That’s a fact.

‘But similarly as an overall look at where we need to go, would we prefer our own players? Yes we would.’