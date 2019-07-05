Kenny Jackett has outlined his desire to keep Jamal Lowe and power up his attacking options.

The Pompey boss made it clear he’s looking to strengthen and not weaken his side going forward this summer.

And that means he’s keen to keep his prized asset at Fratton Park in the wake of incessant speculation over his future.

Jackett confirmed two bids have been rejected for the 24-year-old, with Wigan and Millwall showing a keen interest in the man who bagged 17 goals last term.

The likes of West Brom, Leeds, Cardiff and Middlesbrough are among the raft of other clubs said to be keen on the winger.

But Jackett has made it clear he’s looking to improve the players at his disposal up front, with the Blues manager in the market for a number 10 after landing five players this summer.

Jamal Lowe in training. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He feels the talk around Lowe’s future exceeds the real level of interest and underlined he’s hungry to keep his shining attacking light where he is.

Jackett said: ‘I would like to keep Jamal.

‘As usual with Portsmouth there’s a high level of speculation when not much has happened behind the scenes.

‘We’re only just into July and the Championship window is August 8 with League One and League two September 2. That’s where it is.

‘Jamal is not someone I want to lose and the bids have been turned down so far.

‘What will happen now, we’ll see, but it will be great to keep him and build on it.

‘There’s Ellis Harrison, Ryan Williams and Ronan Curtis coming back fresh and ready to go again.

‘There’s Hawkins back fresh, Pitman and Evans there as well.

‘There’s good combinations for the front three and four positions - the front three and a 10.’

Jackett has made it clear there’s still a long time to go until the window closes and there can be no guarantees what happens when it comes to Lowe.

He knows there has to be contingency in place for every scenario, and feels there are clubs Pompey can take a lead from if there are any other key departures.

Jackett added: ‘You want to keep your best players, although that isn’t always possible.

‘Liverpool are the example, really though, as European champions, yet in recent years they’ve lost Sterling, Suarez and Coutinho.

‘They even sold Benteke to Palace for £27m, or something like that. Yet they’ve put a side together which looks amazing.

‘Players do move on, that’s my point, but I would like to keep Jamal - 100 per cent.’