Have your say

Adam May has been told: It’s your job to ensure you become a regular Swindon starter.

The Pompey midfielder moved to the County Ground on a season-long loan in June.

He joined the Robins for regular first-team minutes and bolster his chances of becoming a key player for the Blues in the future.

But May has been on the periphery of things during the League Two side’s early promotion push.

The Fratton youth product has made 11 appearances so far – but has featured from the outset just once in the fourth tier.

May has been behind former Fratton favourite Danny Rose in the engine-room pecking order, as well as Michael Doughty and Anthony Grant.

The 21-year-old faces a challenge in his bid for a more prominent role at Swindon.

Jackett admitted there are few players who break into a side during the formative stages of their career and feature on a weekly basis.

The Pompey boss has spoken to May while he’s been away from PO4 and stressed he must take his chance when it comes.

Jackett said: ‘I’ve spoken to Adam and he is slightly frustrated.

‘He’s played in some of the cup games and, as it stands now, there are people ahead of him in Doughty, Danny Rose and they’ve signed Grant.

‘It’s pretty tough. Swindon started the season playing three midfielders but have started a second forward – as we have done – and that’s limited his chances.

‘I’ve said to him he can see the players he needs to get ahead of and make sure he does that every day in training.

‘When he does get his chance, he has to work hard to take it.

‘He’ll be frustrated so far but that is football life. How you handle that and come back is a big part of football life.

‘Very few players get in the team and play season after season. You have different spells and Adam knows that.

‘He has to keep working towards what he can effect and take his chance, because he will get his chance.’

May endured a frustrating campaign at Pompey last season.

He made just five appearances throughout, all arriving in cup competitions.

After he returned to Fratton Park following an eye-catching loan spell at National League side Aldershot, he was firmly on the fringes of Jackett’s squad.

May was handed 90 minutes in Swindon’s 3-0 loss to Plymouth in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday.

Now he will be gunning to build on that during the League Two campaign.

He’s a player that Robins manager Richie Wellens holds in high regard but he’s preferred experienced heads in the middle of the park so far.

But Jackett backed May to show the resolve to make a breakthrough.

The Pompey boss added: ‘They do like him and think he’s a talented player.

‘Team selection tells a lot and he’s got some experienced players ahead of him.

‘But that’s Adam’s job over the course of his career to get above Doughty, Rose and Grant.

‘I’m sure he will be doing everything he can over the next few months to do that.’