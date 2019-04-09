Have your say

TWO ex-Fratton favourites watched Pompey’s triumph at Wembley.

One of them would more than likely have been playing but for an early recall to The Den.

Millwall duo Jed Wallace, left, and Ben Thompson both watched Pompey's Wembley triumph. Picture: Warren Little/Getty Images

Mlilwall duo Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace returned to watch their former club’s Checkatrade Trophy final victory over Sunderland.

The latter departed the Blues in 2015, signed by Kenny Jackett when he was in charge of Wolves.

Meanwhile, Thompson enjoyed a scintillating loan stay on the south coast during the opening half of this campaign.

A return of three goals and three assists in 26 appearances – one coming in the Checktrade Trophy – prompted the Lions to recall the midfielder midway through a season-long spell.

Thompson has since established himself in Neil Harris’ starting XI, delivering another man-of-the-match performance in their 2-0 Championship victory over West Brom on Saturday.

He recently hailed Jackett and assistant Joe Gallen for the impact they had on his game.

The Pompey boss feels highly satisfied to have helped the Sidcup-born ace’s progress.

And he was delighted to see Thompson and Wallace at Wembley.

Jackett said: ‘I saw Ben Thompson and Jed Wallace at Wembley – both lads that I’ve worked with before.

‘It was really good to see both of them and really good to see them back and supporting Portsmouth.

‘That was excellent because they are both really good lads and have a lot of time for Portsmouth.

‘I signed Jed Wallace up at Wolves and he is doing very well and obviously then there’s Ben.

‘Credit to Ben for what he did for us and now his parent club.

‘We were disappointed to see him go back but we understand because that’s the loan market and that’s the loan system.

‘As an individual, he gave everything for us. It’s good it has worked out for him.

‘It is a good feeling when you hear comments like that and it does give you a lot of satisfaction.’

Fellow loanee Andre Green was also recalled by his parent club Aston Villa in January and is now playing regular Championship football.

He’s started their past four games in their push for the Premier League.

Jackett added: ‘Ben had a different path to Andre.

‘He would have known more about Portsmouth being mates with Jed and living in south London.’