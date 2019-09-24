Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett sees positives in defeat against Southampton

Kenny Jackett said he took plenty of positives from his side’s performance despite derby defeat at the hands of Southampton.

The Blues lost 4-0 in their third-round Carabao Cup clash at Fratton Park, as Southampton’s Premier League quality shown through.

Despite dominating possession and attempts on goal throughout the enthralling encounter at PO4, Jackett’s side succumbed to two brilliant Danny Ings goals in the first half and strikes from Cedric and Nathan Redmond on the counter-attack in the second.

All four goals were harsh on the Blues, whose front four of John Marquis, Ryan Williams, Ronan Curtis and Brett Pitman caused the Saints defence plenty of problems.

Meanwhile, at the back, Pompey looked good with Oli Hawkins and Christian Burgess impressing against their Premier League opponents.

Hawkins came off injured in the second half.

But Jackett believes both the forward and defensive areas gave him encouragement ahead of a League One return against Bolton on Saturday.

‘If we can replicate a lot of that, if we can get the ball into similar areas, we’ll be okay,’ said Jackett.

‘The start of both halves were our best time, really, where we needed to score, and then Southampton were ruthless on the break.

‘But if we can play with that quality, create that many chances, I do feel the likes of Marquis, Curtis, Pitman and Williams, who came back tonight (will score plenty of goals for us).

‘There was some frustration at the back, where we can’t quite settle a back four down, with Hawkins coming off.

‘I don’t think we quite look the same without him.

‘We have to work hard in terms of a back four, give us a unit that can give us a regular base and keep us competitive.’