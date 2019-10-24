Kenny Jackett admitted he’s keen to enjoy something of a rarity this season – a good week on the pitch.

The Blues head to Bristol Rovers on Saturday buoyed by a 1-0 victory over Lincoln in midweek.

The Fratton Park win was only their fourth in League One this season and relieved some of the pressure on Jackett following the 1-0 defeat at Wimbledon last Saturday.

Pompey now sit 16th in the table and four points above the relegation places.

It’s still a distance short of where they want to be, with the Blues among the bookies’ favourites for promotion at the start of the campaign.

However, it’s a much better situation than what engulfed the club at the weekend, with the side then sitting 18th and just a point above the drop zone.

That’s a positive as far as the manager is concerned.

And he’s keen to build on that going into the game at the Memorial Ground as he sets out small targets in an attempt to turn the season around.

Jackett said: ‘We want to turn it into a good week.

‘It was hard earned on Tuesday night, I really thought the players worked hard, especially when you have a reverse like we did last weekend, where we controlled a lot of that game against Wimbledon.

‘But, ultimately, we lost it 1-0 and that’s the bottom line and there’s nothing that beats hard work.

‘We went out the next day and got back into it and we want to build on it now if we can.

‘Our thoughts and my focus is on Bristol to see if we can make it a good week and try to get two wins in a week and six points out of six points if we can.’

Jackett added that Brett Pitman was unlikely to make the trip to 11th-placed Rovers as he continues to struggle with a groin problem.

The manager added: ‘Brett’s not bad. He’s progressing, but I would doubt he’d be going down to Bristol.

‘But, similarly, I do think maybe next week or the week after he’ll be very close to it.

‘There’s no difference (to Tuesday night’s squad), it will be the same group.’

The Blues are currently five points behind the Gas in the table but have two games in hand.