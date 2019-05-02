Have your say

Kenny Jackett has been shortlisted for Sky Bet League One’s Manager of the Month.

Pompey's boss is recognised following a highly-productive April, which yielded four wins and a draw from six games.

The only black mark was Tuesday evening’s 3-2 home defeat to Peterborough – on the final day of the month.

Joining Jackett on the shortlist are fellow bosses Brian Barry-Murphy (Rochdale), Lee Bowyer (Charlton) and Daniel Stendel (Barnsley).

Coincidentally, Barry-Murphy’s Dale side were among those who lost to Pompey last month, with a 4-1 defeat at Fratton Park.

The winner will be announced on Friday morning.

The award’s judging panel comprises of ex-Ipswich manager George Burley, Sky Sports’ Football League expert Don Goodman, Football League senior media manager Rob Meaden, League Managers’ Association director Olaf Dixon and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies.