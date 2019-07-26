Have your say

Kenny Jackett is ‘surprised’ by the lack of takers in wantaway keeper Luke McGee.

But the Pompey boss is confident the 23-year-old will eventually get the move he craves.

The former Spurs and Peterborough player is no closer to a Fratton Park exit, despite the Blues being open to the possibility of either a permanent switch or a loan deal.

McGee hasn’t featured since Pompey’s 2-1 victory over Arsenal under-21s in the Checkatrade Trophy on December 4, 2018.

His last involvement in a match-day squad came as an unused substitute in a 2-1 defeat to Charlton seven days later.

After making 50 appearances during the 2017-18 season at Fratton Park, following a move from Posh for an undisclosed fee, the 23-year-old has dropped behind Craig MacGilivray and Alex Bass in the goalkeeping pecking order.

Pompey keeper Luke McGee

McGee featured for 45 minutes in the behind-closed-doors friendly at Brighton on Tuesday.

But his future remains away from Fratton Park, despite Jackett’s surprise at a lack of firm takers.

When asked if there had been any enquiries, the Blues boss said: ‘There hasn't been, no, which really surprises me.

'But, similarly, if people want a good goalkeeper he'll be on their list.’

McGee’s Pompey contract expires next summer.