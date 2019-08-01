Kenny Jackett has thanked Jamal Lowe for his Pompey contribution as the winger closes in on a move to Wigan.

The Blues boss confirmed the 25-year-old was now in the process of finalising a move to the Championship outfit after a fee was agreed between both clubs.

Jamal Lowe PictureL Joe Pepler

Pompey’s 17-goal top scorer last term is currently in the north west to conclude the move, with The News understanding that a deal in excess of £2.5m is in place.

He’ll be reunited with former Fratton Park boss Paul Cook – the man who brought him to the south coast from non-league Hampton & Richmond in January 2017.

In the two-and-a-half years following his PO4 arrival, Lowe made 119 appearances and scored 30 goals – including two in the 3-1 win at Notts County that clinched promotion from League Two.

The wide man also netted at Wembley for the Blues – scoring in the Checkatrade Trophy final win against Sunderland in March.

Confirming Lowe’s impending departure, Jackett wished him luck for the future and thanked the player for all he had done at Fratton Park.

The manager said: ‘My expectation is he'll sign for Wigan - the clubs have all agreed and, as you say, he’s up at Wigan now sorting out the final details.

'I hope it goes well for him.

'We thank him, and as the manager I thank him for what he's done for the club.’