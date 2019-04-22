Have your say

Kenny Jackett celebrated Pompey’s perfect Easter period in their pursuit for League One automatic promotion.

The Blues’ 2-1 victory over Coventry City ensured they picked up maximum points in their two games over a four-day period, after winning at Burton by the same scoreline on Good Friday.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett's troops were forced to battle from behind against Mark Robins’ visitors, though.

Coventry deservedly took a one-goal lead into half-time, courtesy of Jordy Hiwula’s ninth-minute opener.

But goals after the break from Tom Naylor and Brett Pitman moved Pompey into second spot before Sunderland and Barnsley kicked off at 3pm.

Jackett felt accruing six points against two sides in the top half of the division was a superb effort from his men.

And the boss saluted Pompey for keeping the pressure on their promotion rivals.

He said: ‘If you're looking over the Easter period, six points against Burton and Coventry is a good achievement.

‘Both sides are in good form, free-flowing and playing without pressure.

‘To get six points under those circumstances, we’ve had to work hard to do that.

‘Coventry had a game plan where they negated us, let us have the ball and ran the halfway line.

‘We couldn’t break them down and they scored a very good goal and other moments they looked a very good side.

‘In the second half, I did feel we built a head of steam and showed good character not to go behind at a certain time.

‘Under normal circumstances, any manger would say they’re two tough points and you would think four points (would be a good return).

‘The standards at the top are very high and the big sides at the top keeping winning.

‘I’m pleased to say we’ve kept the pressure on and got up to 86 points, which is a good achievement with three games to go.’