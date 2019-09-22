Kenny Jackett was told a few home truths by one Pompey fan as he boarded the team bus after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Wycombe.

And, credit to the Blues manager, he took the advice offered to him on the chin as he took stock of what the unknown fan had to say in the aftermath of the Adams Park loss.

In the calm but frank conversation that was captured by another Pompey supporter, Adam Tungatt, and posted on Twitter, the fan is heard telling Jackett to ‘change it up a bit’ and ‘give other people a go’, with Ronan Curtis’ recent displays being criticised.

He follows that up by making reference to the ‘We want Jackett out' chants that were heard coming from a significant portion of the 2,125 Blues followers sat in the away end at Wycombe, telling Jackett that ‘frustration’ was the reason behind it.

The fan then finally reminds the Blues boss that supporters ‘pay good money’ to watch their team in action and just want the players to ‘give it back a little bit’ and for Jackett himself to ‘give a bit of passion’.

Throughout the video, the accommodating Pompey manager shows respect to the fan in question and gives him the time to put his points across.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett watches on from the sidelines at Adams Park Picture: Nigel Keene

And in response to the advice given, an understanding Jackett acknowledges he needs a win and that the performance on Saturday wasn’t good enough.

He said: ‘I’ve got to win… I understand that. Today we didn't do well, didn’t play well.

‘We’ve got to play better than that.’

The video cuts off with Jackett being applauded by the Pompey fans gathered around the entrance to the team bus and the boss being thanked for his time with those present.

Captain Tom Naylor at the final whistle Picture: Nigel Keene

Blues fans have been growing restless after watching their side pick up just one win in seven League One outings to date this season.

Saturday’s defeat, thanks to Adebayo Akinfenwa’s late penalty after both sides were reduced to 10 men, was their third of the campaign and leaves Pompey 20th in the table – two points above the relegation zone and 15 points behind league leaders Ipswich.

The Blues, however, do have three games in hand on many of the sides sitting above them in the standings.

Next up for Pompey is the visit of Southampton to Fratton Park in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night, before another home game – against Bolton in the league – on Saturday.

Here’s what was said to Jackett by the frustrated Pompey fan as attention now turns to that south-coast derby against Saints...

Fan: 'If I'm being honest with you, from a fans' point of view, Curtis on the left-hand side, he's done **** all for ages.

'Change it up a little bit. Give other people a go.’

Jackett: ‘We're trying to do that but nobody wants it. I've got to win, though, I understand that. Today we didn't do well, didn’t play well.’

Fan: ‘We've backed you from day one, you probably heard that, probably heard that today from the supporters - that's just frustration.

'It's a one-off game on Tuesday. If you win, fantastic.

'You've then got Bolton who got a draw against Sunderland today and they're going through a tough time.

Jackett: We’ve got to play better than that.

Fan: 'All we want is the team to play, 100 per cent, just give 100 per cent. We pay good money to come here. We have a good time.

Jackett: Yeah, and I appreciate that. We didn't do great today.

Fan: 'And we'll always support you and always back you.

'We just want (the team) to give it back a little bit and for you to give a bit of passion and that.

‘Give it back a little bit. We just want that from you Kenny, that's all.’