Kenny Jackett is weighing up restoring Tom Naylor to the centre of his Pompey defence.

The Blues have lost Oli Hawkins for up to six weeks with the foot injury he sustained in Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup defeat to Southampton.

That again creates a vacancy at centre-half for Bolton’s visit on Saturday, with Jackett mulling over who will partner Christian Burgess.

Summer signings Paul Downing and Sean Raggett naturally come into the Blues boss’ thoughts having lost their places.

Jackett admits Naylor is also under consideration, having so far started three matches in the role this season.

Regardless, it represents more instability at the heart of Pompey’s back four so early in their campaign.

Tom Naylor is being considered for a return to centre-half for Pompey. Picture: PinPep Media/Joe Pepler

Jackett said: ‘In terms of the centre-backs, we have Downing and Sean Raggett, who are there and waiting for their chance and opportunity.

‘They are our experienced centre-backs – and the other is for Tom Naylor to move back.

‘It’s not something where we want to make loads of changes, but, when an injury comes, unfortunately there has to be a replacement and that will be the case for the next month.

‘They are my options – the two centre-backs and Tom can play there.

‘Tom gives a lot to our midfield, a lot of supporters do say that to me in terms of opinion that we are a better side with him in midfield. People do rate him.

‘But I think that, in general, wherever he plays he gives everything.’