Pompey are unsure whether Leon Maloney will be going Dutch again.

The third-year scholar spent three days training with FC Volendam last week.

Maloney impressed while on trial and is open to joining the Netherlands second-tier side.

The forward has been an unused substitute in both of Kenny Jackett’s side’s Carabao Cup victories against Birmingham and QPR this season, while he’s travelled to Blackpool for tomorrow’s League One clash.

The Pompey boss has previously said Maloney could move to the Eerste Divisie club on loan.

But that would have to be done swiftly to beat Monday’s transfer deadline.

Leon Maloney. Picture: Joe Pepler

Jackett said: ‘He did (go to Holland) yes, which is a very good experience for him. He had a few days training there.

‘He has been sub twice for us, numbers-wise our senior squad has been 17 but I have to say a very strong 17 and you always want to try to give the younger players that experience if you can.

‘He’s had two games now, the Birmingham game at Fratton Park when he has been sub and QPR away – it has been really good for him.

‘Leon’s bright, quite a pacy winger, an out-and-out 4-3-3 winger like we play so he does fit in.

‘He can play either side, although I would say his strength is on the right and as he gets stronger he will keep progressing.

‘I don't know to be honest (whether he’ll go before Monday). There is talk in terms of the Dutch club, but it will have to be done pretty quickly for Monday.

‘I don't know whether their club will make an offer or not.’