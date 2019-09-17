Kenny Jackett is keen to see further signs of cohesion among his new-look squad as Pompey prepare to take on Burton Albion in League One tonight.

The Blues have been without a league game since the trip to Blackpool on August 31 in what has been a stop-start beginning to their 2019-20 campaign.

They have already played three less games than some for their third-tier rivals, with matches against Rotherham, Southend and Bury all having to be rearranged for cancelled completely.

That has restricted the Blues manager’s ability to find the right formula in competitive action as he plots a route to the Championship come the season’s end.

Pompey – who sit 18th in the table with five points – brought in eight new players over the summer, with Jackett having utilised seven of those in their five League One games played to date.

He’s so far used 18 players in total in the league, while a further six have been called upon in the Blues’ four cups wins.

Pompey boss Kenny Jackett, left, with goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray

Jackett has also failed to name the same starting XI in those five league games, with more expected for the visit of Burton tonight.

The manager has indicated that Brett Pitman will start for the first time this season against the Brewers.

Meanwhile, Marcus Harness will be one enforced change from the last league outing at Blackpool as he continues his recovery from a thigh strain.

Jackett has confidence in the players at his disposal as the Blues attempt to kick-start their League One season.

He just wants to see further proof of them evolving into an effective unit and gain collective confidence as the team refocus on promotion to the Championship.

‘There is nothing we can do about it (the stuttered start to the season), other than be ready when the games come,’ said Jackett.

‘That's all. The start of the season is what it is.

‘There's been signs for us in the cup games and the league performances that we have some good players.

‘What we want to do now is be able to mould those lads into a good unit, a cohesive one, a confident one as soon as possible and one that can consistently win games.’