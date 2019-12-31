Kenny Jackett is gunning for Pompey’s January transfer business to emulate summer successes.

The Blues boss concedes pre-season dealings during his Fratton Park tenure have chiefly been the driving force behind the club’s progress.

In contrast, January window acquisitions have struggled to bolster promotion aspirations during the previous two campaigns.

With the window tomorrow reopening, Jackett is targeting the calibre of player able to come straight into a side positioned ninth in League One.

SEE ALSO: Jackett backs recruitment pair to fine-tune Pompey talent levels in January window

Among his shopping list is a left-sided centre-half and left-back to boost defensive options.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett

And he admits January business has yet to reach the heights of summer arrivals such as Nathan Thompson, Brett Pitman, Craig MacGillivray, Ronan Curtis, Tom Naylor and Ellis Harrison.

The Blues boss said: ‘Probably, we have signed more effective players in summers.

‘We have gone for loans sometimes in January, but that’s an accurate assessment.

‘Either way, this January we have to do well, it’s important. If we can do well, if we can, it can make a big difference to our season.

Ronan Curtis has been one of a number of successful signings recruited in the summer by Kenny Jackett since his June 2017 arrival. Picture: Nigel Keene/ProSportsImages

‘Last year, Omar Bogle started like a house on fire and his injury on the week of the Sunderland game where he pulled out summed it up really, it just trickled away from a great start.

‘James Vaughan came on at Sunderland (in the semi-final second leg), there was a good header at the back post, Jon McLaughlan made a good save with his feet. Vaughan said he should have scored, I don’t think so, I think he did everything right.

‘Should that go in you are off and running, sometimes it is that close.

SEE ALSO: Pompey's January transfer window – five centre-backs who could fit the bill

‘With Viv Solomon-Otabor, if you don’t overtake Pitman against Peterborough then we win, sometimes it’s as close as that as to whether it’s a good signing or not.’

With Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup both sidelined until February following operations, Jackett’s side is starved of natural left-footers.

He is also keen to introduce the option of a left-footed centre-half, with Sean Raggett genuinely right-footed, yet has served on the left throughout his football career.

Pompey have been monitoring Aaron Pierre, who can fill both left-sided roles, although Shrewsbury would want a sizeable fee, thereby likely to halt any interest.

Last summer, Blackpool's Curtis Tilt was looked at, yet the Tangerines activated a 12-month contract extension.

The left-footed centre-half is presently out of the side after 16 League One starts this season.

Jackett added: ‘I have mentioned those particular positions, we do need more left footers, we’ve lost two and sometimes look a little bit imbalanced.

‘Wherever those positions come, I think that’s an obvious for the squad.

‘Possibly we may sign one left footer to do both, I would consider it.’