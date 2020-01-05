Kenny Jackett has pencilled in Steve Seddon for a future midfield role following an eye-catching Pompey debut.

The left-back was thrown into the action at Fleetwood on Saturday, despite not able to train fully with his new team-mates.

The Birmingham loanee, who signed on Friday, responded by supplying the corner for the Blues’ second goal in their 2-1 FA Cup win, scored by John Marquis.

Yet it was his overall contribution at Highbury Stadium in the third-round encounter which impressed.

Brandon Haunstrup and Lee Brown are expected to return to left-back duties by early next month.

Steve Seddon has been been earmarked for a potential midfield role when Brandon Haunstrup and Lee Brown return from injury. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

And Jackett is plotting to utilise Seddon higher up the pitch when either reclaim their full-back spot.

He said: ‘Seddon played well, he is somebody I followed for a little while and has a good future.

‘He had a good debut, he should be pleased with that and will be able to build on it.

‘The team has been slightly unbalanced, you can play a few games with no left-footers, but it has been too many up until this point.

‘When the likes of Lee and Brandon come back, we will be able to adapt as well because Steve cannot just play left-back, but in a left-midfield role as well.

‘His attacking is very good, he gives us more options.

‘Brandon will be back before Lee, but we will see, I do hope that during the course of January, or it might be early February, we will see them.

‘I don’t think they are too far away at the moment, it’s hard to put a timescale on it really, it depends how they go from hereon.

‘It has been slightly frustrating of late (with no left footers), but it’s a good start to Seddon’s Pompey career, I was pleased with him.’

Jackett’s men netted twice in a six-minute spell, both from corners, to establish an unassailable second-half lead against the Cod Army.

Despite Conor McAleny’s stoppage-time consolation, the Blues are present in tonight’s FA Cup fourth-round draw.

Pompey’s boss added: ‘Seddon had no training with us, really.

‘He came up with us on Friday afternoon but we didn’t do any organisation work, it was too wet, we just did a little bit of a loosener – so he has come straight in.

‘Having said that, he has been working at Birmingham and, from speaking to him beforehand, I had confidence he could step straight in.

‘Seddon has a little bit of everything, he is quite tenacious as well, which is good, and is aggressive.

‘It was a hard game for him to come into, but he played very well and started his Pompey career on a positive, not just with a win but also a good performance.’