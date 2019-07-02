Kenny Jackett is seeking National League assistance to aid the flourishing progress of Matt Casey.

The towering defender is held in high esteem at Fratton Park, a standing which last week earned him a fresh 12-month deal.

With new-boys Paul Downing and Sean Raggett joining Christian Burgess and Jack Whatmough in the centre-half ranks, it’s an area the Blues are well stocked.

Yet Jackett continues to be impressed by Casey, who last term shone in three Checkatrade Trophy outings.

The 19-year-old was also handed first-team opportunities through loans spells with Weymouth, Gosport and Basingstoke.

Now Pompey’s boss is eyeing enhancing his development further with a spell higher up the non-league pyramid.

Jackett said: ‘Matt is currently our number four centre-half, whether we now loan him or he stays around for the extensive list of games we have, we will see.

‘There are matches in pre-season, he’ll need to work hard, but I’m pleased to have him and he has a future here.

‘In terms of a loan, we will see in the next 2-3 weeks, looking at how the team starts off and where we are in terms of have we got enough to be able to let him go?

‘The other thing is what quality of loan I can give him? I do think there will be a good standard loan, somebody will take him.

‘He had loans and game time last year, but I was surprised nobody from the National League and around there took him. I think this year there will be that interest.

‘Nobody higher took him, but he was one of those that when he played for us stepped up. When he trained with the first-team, which was all the time, he stepped up and didn’t look out of place.

‘You are looking for the right chance and opportunity, but sometimes guys like that come into the first-team, it can happen.’

Casey graduated from Pompey's academy in 2018, making his debut against Arsenal under-21s in December.

Jackett added: ‘During the course of the season. Matt improved all the time.

‘I am comfortable with our defensive options now, we have three senior centre-halves and Matt, with other players you can put there as well.’