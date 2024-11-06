Portsmouth boss' latest update on Colby Bishop with goal-shy Blues desperate for his return
And while John Mousinho insists he cannot put a timeframe on the striker’s comeback, he will be ‘astounded’ if there isn’t a return this season.
Bishop underwent heart surgery in August after being diagnosed with an issue during the early stages of pre-season.
With 45 goals in 100 appearances since arriving at Fratton Park in July 2022, his absence has been hugely felt in the Championship, none more so than Tuesday night’s 1-0 defeat at Plymouth.
And Mousinho has provided a fresh update on the 28-year-old’s progress.
The head coach told The News: ‘Colby is good, it’s still a long way to recovery. He's been back out on the grass, he’s doing a lot more technical and ball work, and we’re really looking forward to getting him back.
‘I would be astounded if he doesn’t come back this season, he will be champing at the bit by the time we are ready to play him.
‘It’s difficult enough sometimes to put a timescale on normal injuries. If you look at some of them, the timescale hasn’t worked out, let alone when it’s someone who’s had open-heart surgery.
‘I don’t want to be too graphic, but you can probably imagine what you've got to do to the ribcage to get through to the heart, while all of that needs to heal.
‘Especially with a player who is blood and thunder in terms of the way he plays and we need him at the peak of his physicality.
‘It’s a long road for Colby, but he is taking it really well.’
Bishop was Pompey’s top scorer in successive seasons before his heart diagnosis.
In his ongoing absence this season, they are the second-lowest scorers in the Championship, with 13 goals from 14 fixtures.
Mousinho added: ‘He came back unbelievably quickly to be fair, he’s pushing himself, he’s pushing the medical department to get him going. It’s one where we must have that balance between patience because of the major surgery and the fact we have seven weeks left before the registration window opens up again.
‘He has been great and is rehabbing really well, we still have to remember the severity of the surgery and then go from there.’