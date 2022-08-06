Ronan Curtis has made way for Reeco Hackett for Pompey against Lincoln this afternoon. Picture: Malcolm Bryce/ProSportsImages

However, there is no squad presence for Tom Lowery and Owen Dale.

Former Crewe man Lowery yesterday joined on a free transfer, yet wasn’t recruited in time to feature against the Imps.

While Dale’s proposed loan has still to be completed, with the Blackpool winger having been at the birth of his child on Friday.

In the meantime, Danny Cowley changed one of the team which drew 3-3 at Sheffield Wednesday last weekend.

That’s Hackett coming off the bench to replace Curtis – and most likely asked to operate on the right wing.

Clark Robertson (foot) and Joe Morrell (groin) are still missing, while Ryan Tunnicliffe is not named among the substitutes.

Although Kieron Freeman, a player the Blues are keen to offload, is on the bench.

Pompey: Griffiths, Rafferty, Morrison, Raggett, Ogilvie, Pack, Thompson, Jacobs, Hackett, Pigott, Bishop.

Subs: Oluwayemi, Curtis, Swanson, Freeman, Mnoga, Scarlett, Mingi

