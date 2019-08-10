Kenny Jackett has to deal with a striker conundrum against Tranmere.

Assistant manager, Joe Gallen, admitted the Pompey boss faces a dilemma up front in his side’s first home league game of the season.

Ellis Harrison delivered a two-goal salvo in Tuesday’s 3-0 win over Birmingham in the Carabao Cup, after John Marquis’ fiancee went into labour.

Now Jackett has to decide which player gets the nod against Micky Mellon’s side or whether to unleash both of them on the League One new boys.

Gallen said: ‘It’s certainly is (a conundrum for Jackett), because John’s a very good player and one of the top scorers in the division last season.

‘But Ellis chases down defenders and works hard for the team.

Ellis Harrison celebrates his opening goal against Birmingham. Picture: Robin Jones.

‘He's an unselfish centre-forward which we feel we need. It’s the role we have for the number nine.

‘There’s a lot of holding the ball up and bringing others into play. There’s a lot of getting us down the sides and up the pitch.

‘It’s tough to do all that and score. Everyone thinks you need that 25 goals from your striker.

‘You don’t actually, but that centre-forward needs to score a certain amount of goals. There’s no doubt about that.

John Marquis on his Pompey debut at Shrewsbury. Picture: Simon Davies

‘At this club it feels as soon as you get one win you can go on a run. It's the same with goals.’