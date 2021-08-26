Portsmouth boss outlines how he now sees transfer picture playing out for Blackburn Rovers, Cardiff City and Preston North End target Ronan Curtis

And the Blues boss is confident his prized asset will not lose focus if he remains at PO4 beyond the close of the transfer window.

Curtis has been heavily linked with a departure this summer, after publicly stating a desire to test himself in the Championship.

The likes of Cardiff City, Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End has all be touted for moves for the 25-year-old.

But with five days of the window remaining, Cowley currently believes a Pompey stay is the most likely outcome for the Republic of Ireland international.

And, after impressing with attitude so far this term amid all the talk, the Blues head coach doesn’t anticipate any issues from Curtis if he doesn’t leave.

When asked if there’s been any recent interest in the player, Cowley said: ‘No there hasn’t.

‘Ronan is pretty focussed - he understands the situation.

Pompey winger Ronan Curtis. Picture: Jason Brown

‘He would love the opportunity to go and play at a higher level.

‘I train all my players every day to improve them, so I would worry if they didn’t have those ambitions and aspirations.

‘But he also knows the situation. He has a long contract here and he also understands we’re just coming out of a pandemic and the Championship has hardly spent any money, very little really.

‘So if it’s not going to be this window he knows he’s at a club where he’s loved, wanted and a big part of what we’re trying to do here.

‘He can’t afford to (lose focus if he doesn’t go). He’s a boy who’s on an upward curve and broken into his international team.

‘He’s been a consistent performer for this club over a number of seasons now.

‘If he wants to achieve the aspirations he has, he knows he needs to keep performing and doing well.

‘There’s loads of things he can do, but there’s also loads to add to his game and - and that’s really exciting.’

Curtis has rightly earned accolades for staying focussed on football and not letting his performance level drop this term, when Pompey have seen examples of players being difficult and agitating for moves down the years.

Cowley feels such an approach isn’t in the former Derry City man’s nature.

He added: ‘Ronan’s not like that. He’s got a good heart.

‘He’s misunderstood, there is doubt about that.

‘Ronan may have some faults, but he’s got a good heart and it comes from a good place with him. He’s a good boy.

‘That’s why I will always do everything to protect him.

‘Sometimes people see behaviours and actions they misunderstand.

‘I know that’s not him and it’s just him wanting to win. You should always admire those qualities in players.’

