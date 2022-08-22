Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Joe Morrell is set to make his Pompey return as Cowley’s men go to Rodney Parade in the Carabao Cup second round.

Cowley is expected to make a number of changes as they bid to deliver victory in south Wales against James Rowberry’s side.

Mingi is pushing for inclusion after being left out of the squad for Saturday’s 3-1 success against Bristol Rovers, along with the likes of Zak Swanson and Haji Mnoga.

The 21-year-old started at Cardiff in the 3-0 first-round win earlier this month amid five outings this term after impressing in pre-season, with his importance potentially increasing after Louis Thompson’s injury.

With Pompey going to Crawley next week in the Papa John’s Trophy, Mingi can expect to supplement the minutes he’s picked up this term.

Cowley said: ‘Newport is a game that we want to target for our young players.

‘We go to nine subs, so Jay will definitely play a part.

‘We have this game and we also have Crawley next week as well.

‘There’s 12 of our group now who are 21 or under - and these games are brilliant for them.

‘He gives us outstanding qualities against the ball and in possession he has this ability to turn defence into attack with driving runs.

‘He has a real anaerobic power to his game, while we continue to work on his game understanding.

‘Technically his execution is good and we will continue to work on his positional play, identifying and finding the space so he can control games through possession.

‘Of course, with Louis’ injury his role in the squad is going to be even bigger. It’s a real opportunity.’

Morrell is also set to make his Pompey return after not featuring this season since undergoing a hernia operation.

The Wales international’s return is another boost in the like of Thompson’s double leg break on Saturday.