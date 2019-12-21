All the latest transfer news from around the web.

Portsmouth boss outlines transfer plans as midfielder speaks out on future and Championship clubs target attacker - League One gossip

The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals.

Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web.

Ronan Curtis wont be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term. (The News)

1. Ronan Curtis to stay

Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live)

2. Sam McCallum to stay put

Sam Ricketts has revealed there will not be wholesale changes next month at stable Shrewsbury Town. (Shropshire Star)

3. Sam Ricketts speaks out

Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various)

4. Shandon Baptiste ignores speculation

