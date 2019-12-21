Portsmouth boss outlines transfer plans as midfielder speaks out on future and Championship clubs target attacker - League One gossip The January transfer window is just around the corner, with League One and Two clubs eyeing deals. Scroll down and click through the pages to view the latest transfer gossip from around the web. 1. Ronan Curtis to stay Ronan Curtis wont be pushing to leave the Blues as they target promotion from League One this term. (The News) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 2. Sam McCallum to stay put Sam McCallum isn't expected to leave Coventry City next month, says his manager Mark Robins. (Birmingham Live) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 3. Sam Ricketts speaks out Sam Ricketts has revealed there will not be wholesale changes next month at stable Shrewsbury Town. (Shropshire Star) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo 4. Shandon Baptiste ignores speculation Shandon Baptiste says it is easy for him to ignore speculation over his future because he is still trying to nail down a regular role at Oxford United. (Various) Getty Images Getty Images Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3