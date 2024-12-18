Conor Shaughnessy may not be back in Pompey’s first-team until February.

That’s the message from John Mousinho after pledging to ‘take our time’ with the centre-half, having previously twice broken down during injury rehabilitation.

The central defender has made just two appearances and not featured since August in a season blighted by problems with both calves.

The closest the Irishman has come to a playing comeback was in September when named in the starting XI against Sheffield United, only to aggravate his calf in the warm-up.

Conor Shaughnessy hasn't featured for Pompey since August following calf problems. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

According to Mousinho, Shaughnessy remains on target for a return to full training in early January, by which time that will be more than four months absent through injury.

And Pompey’s head coach believes the former Leeds man will require up to three weeks of training after that before first-team consideration.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Shocks is okay, we are looking at about three more weeks until he’s back in full training, so early January.

‘We will be cautious with him anyway because of the nature of the injury and the fact that, by the time it comes around to January, he will have been out for about five months.

‘When he first came back, he obviously went straight into the team (Sheffield United), but he hadn’t actually been out that long.

‘With the second stint - and having two injuries since then - it’s more important for us to take our time with him.

‘In terms of being ready for the first team, I would probably say, realistically, we’ll then need 2-3 weeks with him on the training pitch.

‘Shocks is a massive player, he started 45 games last season, was in the EFL Team of the Season, the PFA Team of the Season, and was one of the players of the year.

‘On top of all that, he scored some huge goals for us. We have really missed him this season.’

Shaughnessy was one of Pompey’s outstanding performers last term, culminating in his late header against Barnsley securing promotion and the League One title.

Despite having 12 months remaining on his deal, the ex-Burton man was rewarded with a new three-year contract with a club option in July.

However, his injury issues began the following month after suffering calf problems ahead of the August trip to Middlesbrough, having started the previous two league matches.

Shaughnessy subsequently hasn’t featured since as his frustrating absence continues.