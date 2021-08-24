Portsmouth boss' prediction over Norwich City striker's impact with likes of Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Sunderland on horizon

And Danny Cowley backed the striker’s power to begin making an impact against defences in earnest over the coming weeks.

Ahadme has found the found the going tough in the formative stages of the League One season, after a goal-laden pre-season in which he bagged eight goals in four games.

That raised hopes about the impact the Norwich City loanee could have this term, but the 20-year-old has found the going rockier once competitive action got underway.

The Moroccan was back in the starting line-up at Doncaster on Saturday after two games on the bench, following an injury to Marcus Harness.

After a quiet first half at the Keepmoat Stadium, Ahadme came to the fore after the break with a showing which saw him earn the penalty Shaun Williams failed to convert.

Cowley saw plenty to be encouraged about in what the deep-lying front man brought to the table.

And the 42-year-old saw signs that he’s starting to come to terms with the demands of the third tier, with the season now firmly up and running.

Danny Cowley with summer signing Gassan Ahadme Picture: Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com

That bodes well for Pompey with the likes of Wigan, Charlton and Sunderland to come over the next five weeks.

Cowley said: ‘I thought Gassan got stronger and stronger as the game went on against Doncaster.

‘He showed his fitness and did really well for the penalty.

‘He’s got a lot to learn but he played with power and energy. He got up to the ball and he gave us good quality in possession.

‘Technically he did well and gave us something.

‘He was a real plus for us, one of the real positives and he looks like he’s starting to find his feet.’

