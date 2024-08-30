Portsmouth boss reacts to transfer blow over Chelsea target

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho admitted his regret at missing out on Tino Anjorin as he sealed a move to Italy.

And the Pompey boss explained a Fratton return for the League One title winner was fully explored, before the midfielder’s switch to Serie A side Empoli was completed yesterday.

But Mousinho gave his thanks to the League One title winner for his role in last season’s success, through a stay impacted by injury.

Anjorin has agreed a three-year deal as he makes the switch from Chelsea to Tuscany, after making 14 appearances on loan at Fratton Park last term.

The 22-year-old had a season significantly impacted by a hamstring injury, picked up in the FA Cup defeat at Chesterfield last November.

But Anjorin finished the campaign strongly, with Pompey fans recognising his talent and broadly supporting the idea of a Fratton return.

With a year remaining on his existing Chelsea deal, the Londoners were likely to look for a permanent move for the Poole talent this summer.

That was likely to be a stretch for Pompey, as they had to weigh up the player’s injury history and pursuing a move.

Mousinho acknowledged staying fit has to he the challenge for Anjorin to rise to, but if he can achieve that he’s a player who can have a bright career.

He said: ‘It’s disappointing (not signing Anjorin), we have a lot of admiration for Tino and everything he did last year.

‘It was something we would’ve possibly liked to happen, but we weren’t able to do that.

‘That’s fine we can’t get every target, but even in his short time at the club he build a good following and there was a huge amount of admiration for him.

‘Tino will always be welcome back here and it’s almost a bit of weird one, for someone who played so few games, but he seems to have a special place in Portsmouth fans’ hearts and memory.

‘I get asked the question of him as a player and, when he’s fit, I think he’s really above the level.

‘The thing with Tino is keeping him fit and ensuring he plays as many games as he can. I hope he does that and has a successful career.’