Portsmouth boss restores big players and hands surprise debut - but still notable absences against Millwall
While newcomer Hayden Matthews starts in the centre of defence alongside Marlon Pack, just a day after being unveiled as their fourth January capture.
The Blues boss opted to rest five of his leading players at West Brom on Saturday - with disastrous consequences.
Following Hawthorns bench duty, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy and Freddie Potts have been restored to the starting XI this evening.
However, Rob Atkinson (illness) and Jordan Williams, who were also substitutes at the Baggies, haven’t been named in the 20-man squad.
Overall, represents four changes to the team which lost 5-1, with Christian Saydee, Terry Devlin, Andre Dozzell and Ryley Towler omitted.
Towler misses out on the squad entirely, while Harvey Blair is called back onto the bench having been 21st man at West Brom.
There is also a welcome return to the squad for Conor Shaughnessy, who hasn’t featured for Pompey since August, following persistent calf issues.
Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Pack, Matthews, Ogilvie, Potts, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.
Subs: Archer, Devlin, Shaughnessy, Waddingham, Dozzell, Saydee, Moxon, Blair, McIntyre.
