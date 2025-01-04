Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

John Mousinho has pinpointed the FA Cup as central to enabling further Pompey’s January transfer signings.

The Blues completed their first January business last night with Rob Atkinson arriving from Bristol City on loan for the rest of the season.

The Atkinson move came via the kind of temporary deals they are looking to utilise to make a difference to their Championship hopes this season.

In that case, parent clubs are often not willing to let those players depart until their cup obligations for this month are completed.

The third round takes place between Thursday, January 9 and Monday, January 13 - with plenty of sides expected to utilise their squads for the break from league action.

Unlike last January there’s not third round replays to consider, while the fourth round also took place when the window was open. That delayed the arrival of Myles Peart-Harris from Brentford, with Pompey needing to stay patient to get one of their prime targets for that period.

Avoiding injuries will be necessary, with Mousinho expecting plenty of changes to the window dynamic before it closes at 11pm on February 3.

He said: ‘It changes all the times and, by the time we get to mid-January, things will have changed again.

‘Things like the FA Cup come into play with the pressures of Premier League squads and the fact they keep hold of them until that date - like they did with Myles Peart-Harris (arriving from Brentford) in January.

‘I guess that’s why the end of the transfer window, especially for those watching externally, is exciting, because players become available at the drop of a hat and you have to be ready to react.’