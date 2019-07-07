Have your say

Kenny Jackett is confident Jamal Lowe hasn’t had his head turned by the incessant talk over his future.

The Pompey boss revealed he’s held talks with the in-demand winger about his Fratton future.

And Jackett confirmed there’s been no new bids for the 24-year-old, after moves from Wigan and Millwall for his services.

A vast number of clubs including Middlesbrough, Leeds, Cardiff and West Brom are all said to be monitoring the player’s situation.

Lowe today travelled to Ireland along with the rest of the squad as they gear up preparations for the new campaign

And Jackett has reserved praise for the club’s prized asset, along with the attitude he’s shown amid all the speculation.

Pompey's Jamal Lowe. Picture: Habibur Rahman

He said: ‘We’ve had no bids in the last week and long may that continue. We want to keep our better players.

‘Anyway, as a club our focus is on the team and the group.

‘It’s on the work and making sure we’re best prepared, but similarly there’s been no further bids from last week.

‘So we are where we are and that’s Jamal showing a good attitude and working very hard.

‘There’s been gym work and running as well as the football - and he’s excelled in all of it.

‘It (speculation) hasn’t come into his training or his manner at the training ground. That’s very good.

‘We understand personal situations among 24 footballers.

‘They have to be addressed and respected. We try to find that balance.

‘But when it’s work time it’s work time - and that’s best for the players if they get fit and keep fit in pre-season.'

Jackett told how he’s held talks with Lowe since his players returned for pre-season training.

That’s as part of a process where he sits down with all of his squad members individually after they return from the summer break.

The Pompey boss explained players’ futures would naturally be spoken about in that scenario, although he wouldn’t be drawn on the details of discussions with Lowe.

Jackett added: ‘I’ve spoken with him. I have with every player.

‘In the first two or three days I’ve sat down with every player and talked to them individually about their own career, playing position, fitness levels, things to work on and maybe where they fit in.

‘It’s a general chat with their opinions. They obviously remain private between manager and player.

‘It’s nothing out of the ordinary because I would always want to catch up within a few days of coming back.

‘That may be a five-minute chat or 20-minute chat. That’s normal within the structure of my management.

‘There’s always personal situations and you hope as manager people trust you with them.’