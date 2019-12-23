Have your say

Ross McCrorie is facing up to three weeks on the sidelines.

The on-loan Rangers man suffered a recurrence of a hamstring injury during Pompey’s 1-0 win over Ipswich on Saturday.

McCrorie limped off in the 42nd minute and was replaced by James Bolton.

The Scotland under-21 international missed four matches earlier in the season with the same setback – and is now set for a similar stint on the treatment table.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett said: ‘McCrorie came off on 40 minutes which is a frustration and slightly sums up his time here.

‘But I thought I did see in the opening period the potential of a very good player.

Ross McCrorie holds his hamstring shortly before being substituted during Pompey's 1-0 win over Ipswich. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘He’ll be back anyway and will shake that off. James Bolton came in and towards the end of the game made some excellent blocks and tackles.

‘I would say maybe 2-3 weeks will be his time. It’s a hamstring injury, the same as last time.'

Pompey have no other concerns for Wycombe’s visit to Boxing Day, however.

Left-backs Lee Brown (Achilles) and Brandon Haunstrup (knee) remain absent until at least the end of January.

Jackett added: ‘In terms of our injuries coming back, there’s likely no-one to be in over this Christmas period,

'The likes of Haunstrup and Brown will be the next ones, which will be either late in January or early February.’