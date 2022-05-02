Portsmouth boss reveals where player hunt is now turning to after season's end

And Danny Cowley has promised the Blues will unearth any players outside of the EFL ready to step into his squad.

Cowley’s backroom staff will run the rule over the National League programme today as its regular season nears its climax.

The scouting team will continue that process as the league heads into the play-offs later this month.

Cowley explained his staff were also out at games yesterday, with PL2 fixtures among those taking place.

There’s been success at non-league level in the past, with Jamal Lowe a high-profile piece of business in recent years.

Cowley explained Pompey have to find anyone they believe are ready to follow in Lowe’s footsteps.

He said: ‘For us, we were out at games yesterday and going to games today.

‘There are a lot of play-off games in non league and it’s important we get out to those levels and watch the best players there.

‘There’s some good games to watch on Monday.

‘We need to see if there is anyone we feel will be able to step up.’

As well as looking to non-league talent, Cowley has come out on the front foot over the need to keeping key existing members of his squad.

He’s drawn particular focus to retaining the services of both George Hirst and Hayden Carter next term.