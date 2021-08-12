Portsmouth boss reveals where recruitment drive is turning to in effort to challenge Sunderland, Ipswich Town, Wigan Athletic, Charlton Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday this season

The Blues boss has revealed he is keen on bringing in a creative talent at the front end of the pitch before August 31.

And The News understands Cowley would also be open to landing an additional striker before the close of the transfer window.

The 42-year-old brough in his 12th signing of the summer this week when Louis Thompson followed Joe Morrell into Fratton Park.

Cowley will look to free up some space in his budget to recruit the players he has eyes on at present.

Ellis Harrison is the favourite to depart, with Oxford United and Sheffield Wednesday keen on the front man, while there’s likely to be other loan departures.

Cowley said: ‘We definitely would like to add another one or two.

Danny Cowley (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Getty Images)

‘We’d like to add someone creative at the top end of the pitch, that’s what we would like to add.

‘From there, I don’t really see so many imbalances in the squad.

‘We’d like the opportunity to play 4-3-3, 4-2-3-1, 3-4-3 and 3-5-2. We want that tactical flexibility.

‘We’re going 46 games, though, and it’s tough - so we need competition. The games are coming thick and fast.’

Cowley has spoken of his desire to operate with 22 senior players through the first half of the season, with three youngsters out on loan.

He currently has a squad of 24, which includes long-term absentee Jayden Reid.

Cowley explained the fear of seeing his squad decimated by coronavirus is making him reconsider what would be an optimum number.

He added: ‘We normally run with 22 senior players.

‘We normally have three or four young players we’d like to loan out as well.

‘We’re a little cautious about that this season, though, because we feel we’re on the back end of Covid.

‘So we’re a bit nervous about that, because it can wipe you out - and there’s a lot of teams who have been wiped out.’

