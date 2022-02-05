Portsmouth boss' Ronan Curtis striker prediction as Republic of Ireland man's League One goal drought continues ahead of Oxford United

And Danny Cowley believes the Republic of Ireland international has the strength of character to prove those who feel he can’t lead the line for Pompey wrong.

Curtis has been moved to his preferred position leading the line by Cowley, after a move to 3-4-1-2 formation.

The attacking talent hasn’t been able to find goals so far, however, with the 25-year-old on a run of 13 league games without hitting the back of the net.

Former team-mate and friend Lee Brown stated this week, he didn’t think the former Derry City man playing up front was a move which had worked out.

But Cowley isn’t necessarily in agreement with his former vice-captain.

He said: ‘Football is about opinions, and everyone has opinions.

‘We respect that, otherwise what would we talk about!

Ronan Curtis is out to end his League One goal drought. Picture: Graham Hunt

‘Ronan gravitates to a certain position on the pitch.

‘When he plays as a winger he posts up.

‘A lot of his attributes are with his back to goal and using his body to link the play.

‘He spent a lot of time when he was younger playing as a number nine.

‘When we arrived he spoke passionately about playing down the middle of the pitch.

‘I think he can play in the nine and the 11 positions.

‘Sometimes when he plays as a nine he plays in the 11 position and vice versa anyway.

‘Ronan just hasn’t been as free-flowing in front of goal.'

There has been plenty of talk in recent days about the effectiveness of Pompey playing wing-backs and Curtis’ role within that system.

Cowley believes his player has the character to respond to anyone doubting his ability for his side, wherever he operates.

He added: ‘The great thing about Ronan is he’s an underdog.

‘He’s the youngest of 11 siblings.

‘Guess what? When you’re the youngest of 11 siblings you have to fight for everything!

‘When everyone is criticising and down on him, I don’t mind.

‘You know why? Because he’s a fighter that boy.

‘He’s a fighter and he has character and personality in abundance.

‘He’ll find the answers and prove people wrong I’m pretty sure.’

