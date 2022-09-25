And the Pompey boss is adamant the interests of a powerful few shouldn’t be favoured over the masses across the English game’s pyramid.

Cowley is urging caution over the path travelled amid talk of scrapping FA Cup replays and fielding under-21 sides in the Carabao Cup.

Those changes were discussed at a Premier League shareholders’ meeting, under the banner of a ‘new deal for football’.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cowley has operated at every level of the English game from the ninth tier to the Championship, and knows all about the importance of the competitions to the football family.

He said: ‘We have to be careful.

‘We have the best football pyramid in the world - and we have to cherish it.

‘We have to look after it and make sure it doesn’t get into the hands of the wrong people.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley

‘There can’t be a situation where people put self-interest ahead of the very best interests of English football.

‘I think we have to be aware of it and put provisions and policies in place to protect it.

‘It’s really straightforward, to be honest.

‘I don’t blame the big clubs at all.

‘If you’re a big club or an owner of a big club then of course there will be a level of self-interest.

‘You are going to want what is best for your club.

‘If you’re competing in the Champions League, that is going to be a lot more important in terms of finance than the FA Cup or Carabao Cup.

‘But these are our competitions and we have to remember the bigger picture.

‘I’ve been at Lincoln City where cup success changed that club and the history of that club forever.

‘We got to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and were the first non-league club to do that in 103 years.

‘We made money from that competition and it allowed us to build a training ground.

‘We went from 3,000 supporters to 10,000 supporters. It captured the imagination of the people of Lincoln and they’ve thrived ever since.

‘So I know the effect it can have.

‘I want to see all the money we make in this wonderful game stay in it and go back to grass roots, so we can keep developing and putting in provisions for young people - male or female.’

Pompey are no strangers to the debate over B teams being used in cup competitions, with former chief executive Mark Catlin fiercely objecting to FA plans to introduce them to the league - which were emphatically shot down.

Cowley is clear on his position on the issue – and knows it has to be guarded against.

He said: ‘I know in other countries they have B teams in places for Spain - but it’s not for us.

‘Over here in tier five and six we will still have 10,000 people at games.

‘In tier six you’ve got York City who can attract 5,000 people. Where else in the world does that happen?