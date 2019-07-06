Portsmouth boss tells fringe midfield pair to prove worth after move for Rangers man

Have your say

Pompey’s fringe midfielders have been told to prove themselves.

Andy Cannon and Bryn Morris have been told they need to fight to earn a place in Kenny Jackett’s side next season.

Competition in the middle of the park will be strong next term after the Blues moved for Rangers’ Ross McCrorie.

That places a question mark over the futures of both Cannon and Morris after they arrived at Fratton Park in January.

Jackett explained he’s viewing their situations through a fresh pair of eyes, after they both failed to make a significant early impact.

And the challenge for them is to show they can have a role in Pompey’s Championship bid next term.

Pompey's Andy Cannon. Picture: Joe Pepler

Speaking before news of the move for McCrorie emerged, Jackett said: ‘Andy’s like a new player. That’s good for us and him.

‘He’s had six months to settle in, see what it’s all about and now needs to force his way into the side.

‘I’m looking at those two (Morris and Cannon) to be in and see what it’s all about.

‘Sometimes people don’t always hit the ground running for whatever reason.

Pompey's Bryn Morris. Picture: Joe Pepler

‘I do feel, though, there’s a period after six months or a year where people start to get it. Then, after that, it’s about opportunity as well.

‘The side got quite settled last season.

’It was Close and Naylor in the middle and Pitman earned the number 10 shirt during the course of the season off Evans. They were the slots and it didn’t change.

‘It’s different now at the start of the season for both of those guys.

‘They are like fresh players and have to prove themselves.

‘They are capable of that, definitely, and working hard to get a shirt.’