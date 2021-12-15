Portsmouth boss' transfer window message as parameters are defined

And the Blues boss admitted his recruitment team face a challenge landing players who will be able to make a quick impact when the transfer window opens.

It’s now just 17 days until Cowley can begin landing players to sustain his squad’s push for success over the second half of the campaign.

The 43-year-old has stated he’s looking to bring in four additions before 11pm on January 31.

Cowley indicated earlier this month he’s unsure whether that amount of new faces represents a realistic ambition.

A pair of those spaces would be filled with loans but with Cowley not looking to go beyond the five temporary players who can be named in a matchday squad, that would mean two of Mahlon Romeo, Gavin Bazunu, Miguel Azeez, George Hirst and Gassan Ahadme returning to their parent clubs.

With chief executive Andy Cullen stating the playing budget was stretched last summer and director Eric Eisner indicating that total had gone up from previous seasons, Cowley knows players are expected to leave to fund permanent arrivals.

The likes of Michael Jacobs, Paul Downing and Ellis Harrison appear the most bankable of the permanent players on the fringes of the team.

He said: ‘We know what we want and what we need.

‘Our main focus is on the games coming up and getting the most out of the players at our disposal.

‘But we know players will have to go out for us to bring players in.’

Pompey face negotiating a tricky recruitment path in January, which has been fraught with difficulties in the past.

In recent windows, there’s’ been few temporary or permanent additions who could be judged as clear successes.

Cowley knows the pressure to bring in signings who could make a quick impact, has to be married with a long-term view when it comes to planning for Pompey’s future.

He said: ‘We’re working hard to sign the right players who can help the team between now and the end of the season, but also beyond.

‘We’re on a journey. You want players to come in and hit the ground running, but that’s not easy.

‘The risk is in the first loan (of a young player), for example. We’re working hard to neutralise the risk.’

