Portsmouth boss unveils centre-half choice as for Oxford United clash - and a welcome return on the bench

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 15th Feb 2025, 11:40 BST
Updated 15th Feb 2025, 11:48 BST

Hayden Matthews has received the nod to replace Conor Shaughnessy in the centre of Pompey’s defence.

The Australian lines up against Oxford United after being selected ahead of potentials Marlon Pack, Connor Ogilvie and Ryley Towler.

The Blues have also been boosted by Regan Poole’s return to the bench for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury against Norwich in December.

The inclusion of Matthews represents the only change to John Mousinho’s side which beat Cardiff 2-1 on Tuesday evening.

Hayden Matthews replaces Conor Shaughnessy in Pompey's starting XI against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImagesHayden Matthews replaces Conor Shaughnessy in Pompey's starting XI against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImages
Hayden Matthews replaces Conor Shaughnessy in Pompey's starting XI against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Browm/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Stepping up from the bench, he is replaced by Poole, with Towler, Harvey Blair and Abdoulaye Kamara again overlooked for the 20-man squad.

Meanwhile, Zak Swanson keeps his place at right-back, despite being brought off at half-time for Terry Devlin against the Bluebirds.

Pompey: Schmid, Swanson, Matthews, Atkinson, Ogilvie, Dozzell, Hayden, Ritchie, Lang, Murphy, Bishop.

Subs: Archer, Poole, Saydee, Devlin, Aouchiche, Pack, O’Mahony, Gordon, Bramall.

