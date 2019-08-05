Have your say

Pompey are not in line for a fresh windfall from Adam Webster's move to Brighton.

Blues boss Kenny Jackett has clarified there will no new money coming into Fratton Park following the defender's £20 move to Premier League Brighton from Bristol City.

Pompey have already substantially benefitted from Webster's exit to Ipswich from the club he emerged at in 2016.

That's been in the shape of the £750,000 received for his move to Portman Road, Matt Clarke's arrival and sell-on clause money.

Reports suggested there would be another financial boost for the Blues, but Jackett explained all benefits from the deal have already been received.

Jackett said: 'There's not (any income).

‘Generally on the sell-on situation, the norm is there’s one sell-on.

‘I don’t mean that from our point of view. You negotiate what you negotiate. I get that.

‘But if you were looking past one (sell-on clause) that would be quite unusual. That’s my experience.

‘It’s definitely only one in this case.

‘The Webster money, there is nothing additional in that.

‘Each individual transfer is negotiated on its own.

‘Clubs now have experts doing it, so each one can be different.

‘Similarly, though, the norm is on a sell-on is it’s the first sell-on where there’s a knock-on. In this case that’s it.’

Pompey would have been in line for another payment from Webster's move if the academy graduate had moved abroad. That would've been in the form of training training compensation.

Jackett added: 'There’s training compensation if they go abroad, but that doesn’t apply with this one.'