Kenny Jackett is weighing up starting John Marquis alongside Ellis Harrison at AFC Wimbledon.

The boss is convinced they can forge a successful strike partnership as Pompey aim to up their attacking threat.

Brett Pitman limped off with a groin strain during last weekend’s goalless draw with the Gills and was replaced by Marquis on 54 minutes.

The big-money signing from Doncaster struggled to make an impact up front with Harrison, though, as the Blues were forced to settle for a point.

Jackett put that down to a team performance that lacked fluency after the interval, with his front two subsequently starved of service.

With Pitman likely to be sidelined for the trip to Kingsmeadow, it means the Pompey manager is forced to change his starting XI.

John Marquis, left, and Ellis Harrison.

A two-pronged attack of Marquis and Harrison is something sections of supporters have been calling for – and could be the key to getting the former finally firing after bagging just twice in 14 outings.

And Jackett reckons they could compliment each other.

The boss said: ‘It is a partnership I think can work together.

‘We need to be strong enough and creative enough. At times (against Gillingham), we’ve lacked that between midfield and attack but they are both good players.

‘In the second half, I put John on as a direct replacement for Brett but we didn’t find too much flow.

‘But can they play together? Yes they can. I think they both have a little bit of everything.

‘John has quite a wide ranging, all-round game. If you’re looking at his goals before he came here, there was no one particular pattern i.e. somebody plays him through, volleys from corners or headers.

‘For Ellis so far, there have been a lot of headers.

‘You have to analysis where they get their goals and can you give them that type of service.

‘If you do get crosses in, I think Ellis is very dangerous and hard to handle in terms of his aerial power.’

Marquis and Harrison have seven goals between them this term – although none of them have arrived when they’ve been on the pitch at the same time.

Nevertheless, Jackett is confident they can fire together.

‘We didn't particularly flow in that second period against Gillingham,’ he added.

‘But I do think they can play together.’