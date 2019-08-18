Portsmouth boss weighs up position change for Rangers midfielder Ross McCrorie

Have your say

Kenny Jackett is weighing up unleashing Ross McCrorie on League One as a right-back.

The Scottish under-21 talent impressed for Pompey as a second-half substitute against Sunderland in a role he’s unaccustomed to.

And Jackett could let McCrorie continue there against Coventry tomorrow as the Blues aim to return to winning ways at Fratton Park.

Doing that would be a way of getting both McCrorie and Naylor into the team, if the Pompey boss continues with the 4-3-3 formation he’s opted to use of late.

Jackett said: ‘I wouldn’t (be averse to using him at right-back again).

‘It will be interesting to see how he develops.

Ross McCrorie (#15) of Portsmouth FC before the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Sunderland and Portsmouth at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland, England on 17 August 2019.

‘There’s no reason why I wouldn’t. He’s got the attributes and the athleticism to do it.

‘And he has the confidence to do it, whether it’s a new position or not.’

McCrorie has been left frustrated after being sidelined following a red card on the opening day at Shrewsbury.

Jackett knows he’s a midfielder by trade but has faith in the 21-year-old to operate comfortably elsewhere.

He added: ‘He’s come as a midfield player.

‘He had a good game after being sent off in his first game.

‘He was frustrated, disappointed and to a degree unlucky because his thinking is he made two mistakes and two fouls (at Shrewsbury).

‘It means we’ve kept him out of the team for a couple of games and he’s now broken back in at right-back.

‘That’s no problem because he’s a good player.

‘He had a good second half and he should tackle confidence from that.

‘There’s a good player there we can use constructively.’