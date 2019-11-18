Portsmouth boy Mason Mount on the feeling of scoring his maiden England goal

Mason Mount admitted his maiden England goal passed him by in a blur.

And the Portsmouth-born talent revealed how not getting on the scoresheet against Montenegro last week in his side's 7-0 win was his motivation against Kosovo.

The midfielder had a goal disallowed on Thursday, but didn't have to wait too long to be celebrating a strike.

That came as the former Pubrook Park School pupil rounded off the Three Lions’ 4-0 in stoppage time.

Speaking to football.london, Mount said: ‘To be fair I can't really remember much!

‘I remember we won the ball back on the edge of the box and it was close to the goal.

‘I just tried to get as close as I can and H put me in. Then it was just trying to finish it and get in on target.

‘The last game I had a couple of chances which I didn't score, so coming on to the pitch and knowing I can make and impact and getting on to the scoresheet was on my mind.

‘Obviously I'm very, very happy with that opportunity and very proud to score my first goal.’