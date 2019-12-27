Pompey are waiting to learn the full extent of Ryan Williams’ groin injury.

The Australian was forced off in the seventh minute of the Boxing Day victory over Wycombe.

Wycombe's Joe Jacobson checks on Ryan Williams after the Pompey winger sustained a game-ending injury on Boxing Day. Picture: Graham Hunt

He was replaced by Marcus Harness, who subsequently laid on the Blues’ second for Ronan Curtis in the 2-0 success over the League One leaders.

Williams is expected to now miss Sunday’s trip to MK Dons, although Pompey’s medical team are assessing the full damage.

His participation is also threatened against Gillingham (January 1), Fleetwood (January 4) and Walsall (January 7).

And for Jackett it represents another on the treatment table.

Pompey’s boss said: ‘It is frustrating that Ryan came off with a groin injury, we didn’t see that coming.

‘It’s always frustrating as a manager if you get a muscle injury, he certainly won’t play Sunday, but how much further after that I don’t know, hopefully it’s not too bad.

‘But it is a chance for Marcus, he played well when he cameo off the bench against Wycombe, I was pleased with him, and if we can get him on the ball and in the right areas, he is obviously a good player.

‘We hope that we have a training regime and a scouting policy where we get resilient players, but injuries happen, it’s not just to us.

‘It’s frustrating, but not something you can dwell on.

‘We’ve got to get him back, whenever that happens to be, but I would very much think the odds are against him making Sunday.’

Pompey already have left-backs Lee Brown and Brandon Haunstrup ruled out through injury, with both expected to return in early February.

Should Williams’ absence stretch into the new year, at least that would impact on cup availability rather than solely their league programme.

Jackett’s men travel to Fleetwood in the FA Cup on Saturday, January 4, followed by the Leasing.com Trophy trip to Walsall on Tuesday, January 7.

Pompey can cope without the winger for such fixtures, with their focus remaining on promotion to the Championship.